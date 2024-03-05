Critical Review: TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) vs. Silgan (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) and TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Silgan and TFF Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan 5.44% 20.29% 4.76% TFF Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Silgan shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Silgan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan 1 1 6 0 2.63 TFF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Silgan and TFF Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Silgan presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. Given Silgan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silgan is more favorable than TFF Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silgan and TFF Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan $5.99 billion 0.77 $325.96 million $2.98 14.55 TFF Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Group.

Summary

Silgan beats TFF Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Custom Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers for use in personal care and health care; food and beverage; household and industrial chemical; pharmaceutical; pet food and care; agricultural; automotive; and marine chemical products. This segment also provides plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls, and trays for food products, such as soups, other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food products; and plastic closures, caps, sifters, and fitments, as well as thermoformed tubs for food, household, and personal care products. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors, and an online shopping catalog. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About TFF Group

TFF Group, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers forestry and logging, stave milling, whisky and bourbon cooperages, cask making, wood and oenological products, and stainless-steel containers. It primarily serves wine, bourbon, and whisky markets. The company was formerly known as Tonnellerie François Frères. TFF Group was founded in 1910 and is based in Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc, France.

