Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $86.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $26,248.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $32,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,227.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $26,248.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,762.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $241,181 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.