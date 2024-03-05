Vermilion Energy (VET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile



Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

