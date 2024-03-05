Campbell Soup (CPB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 01/31/2024 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY24 guidance at $3.09-$3.15 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 94.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

