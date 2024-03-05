Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.44 million, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.50. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.