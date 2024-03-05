Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.38.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$65.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$66.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

