BMO Capital Markets Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.00.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
