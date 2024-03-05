Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Short Interest Update

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXT stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $61.77.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.52.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

