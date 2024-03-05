Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Short Interest Update

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Nextracker
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nextracker Stock Performance
NXT stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $61.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.52.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
