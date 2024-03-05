Zymeworks (ZYME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $875.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

About Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after buying an additional 314,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,394,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.