Zymeworks (ZYME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zymeworks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $875.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zymeworks
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
