NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $245.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.83.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

