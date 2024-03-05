NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $245.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
