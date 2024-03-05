Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins cut shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
TSE:LEV opened at C$1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.46. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$1.83 and a 1 year high of C$3.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.69.
About Lion Electric
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.