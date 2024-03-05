Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins cut shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

TSE:LEV opened at C$1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.46. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$1.83 and a 1 year high of C$3.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.69.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

