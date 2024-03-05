Canfor (CFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.94) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Stock Performance

TSE CFP opened at C$16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.11. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$13.41 and a twelve month high of C$25.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.60.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

