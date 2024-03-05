Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KXS. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$199.44.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$153.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$154.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 320.42, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$129.13 and a 12 month high of C$191.80.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. Insiders have sold 28,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,513 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.