Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.34.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.91 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -140.74%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

