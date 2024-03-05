Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$199.44.

TSE KXS opened at C$153.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$129.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 320.42, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

