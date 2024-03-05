Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRT.UN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.20.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$75.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$75.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -375.90 and a beta of 1.12. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$62.72 and a 52-week high of C$86.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,650.00%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

