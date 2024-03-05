Stifel Nicolaus Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CEU. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

TSE CEU opened at C$4.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.74. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

