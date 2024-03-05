National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$94.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$98.06.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$95.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$67.13 and a 52-week high of C$98.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$86.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. Insiders sold 426,074 shares of company stock worth $37,656,884 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.