DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at CIBC

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.83.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$16.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.68. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.16 and a 1 year high of C$16.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

