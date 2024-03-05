GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$40.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$45.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.33.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDI

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

GDI stock opened at C$37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$35.17 and a 1 year high of C$49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.92%. Equities research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5576238 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.