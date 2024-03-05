EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$107.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$107.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded EQB from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$102.88.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

TSE EQB opened at C$86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.84. EQB has a 1 year low of C$53.86 and a 1 year high of C$97.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

