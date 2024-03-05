Trinity Capital (TRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $637.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trinity Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.