iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares to Split on Thursday, March 7th

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG stock opened at $191.21 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $192.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYG. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 238,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3,595.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

