iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $686.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.43. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $394.59 and a 1 year high of $694.03.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

