iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $686.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.43. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $394.59 and a 1 year high of $694.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
