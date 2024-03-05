Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APAM. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

APAM stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

