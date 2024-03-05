CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $304,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

