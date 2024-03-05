Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

