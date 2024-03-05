LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 target price for the company.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.73. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

