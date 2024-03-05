iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $516.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $300.00 and a one year high of $520.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,310,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,332,000 after buying an additional 149,399 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,708,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 28,144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

