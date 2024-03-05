iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NYSEARCA:IYH)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $306.45 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $256.33 and a one year high of $310.69. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after buying an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,426,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,788,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

