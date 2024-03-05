GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, March 13th

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 13th. The 6-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 13th.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock opened at $139.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $143.29.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $40.0223 dividend. This represents a $480.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 343.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

About GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

