Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $60.69 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

