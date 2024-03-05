Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 236.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

