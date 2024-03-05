SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of SEAS opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

