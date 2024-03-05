StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $100,000.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

