Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.46.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,650,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,496,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $185,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.