StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.8 %

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Shares of CVR opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

