Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $610.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

