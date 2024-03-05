OneSpan (OSPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,323,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,620 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,233,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 997,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.