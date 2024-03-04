Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.20. 2,027,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $151.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $374.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,287 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,052 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

