Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 164.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 78,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,062,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,658,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

