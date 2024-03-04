London Co. of Virginia Acquires 54,404 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.30% of Albemarle worth $59,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,333. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average of $143.62. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

