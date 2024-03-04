Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,820 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $400,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,594,000 after acquiring an additional 430,445 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

