Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Raised by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,171 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 2.3% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $389,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after purchasing an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $259.98. The company had a trading volume of 383,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

