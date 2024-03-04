EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises about 2.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $269,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.08. 255,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $315.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.77.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,797. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

