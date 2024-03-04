Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 605 ($7.67) to GBX 650 ($8.24) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMV. Numis Securities upgraded Rightmove to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.37) to GBX 675 ($8.56) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 604.75 ($7.67).

Get Rightmove alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RMV

Rightmove Stock Down 0.5 %

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:RMV traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 563.60 ($7.15). 3,016,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,085. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,348.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 603 ($7.65). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 555.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 545.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

Insider Transactions at Rightmove

In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.09), for a total transaction of £11,247.08 ($14,265.70). Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.