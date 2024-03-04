Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.58. 1,790,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,997. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

