London Co. of Virginia Increases Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. NewMarket accounts for 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 6.93% of NewMarket worth $302,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NewMarket by 56.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NEU traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $645.80. 13,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.45. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $334.88 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $583.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.05.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

