Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.77. 3,317,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,848. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $213.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

