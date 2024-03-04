Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 202,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,952,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.22. 359,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,816. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $289.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

